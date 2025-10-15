+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto emphasized on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum that cooperation with Russia, especially in the energy sector, is crucial for Hungary.

Szijjarto noted that energy supplies from Russia are essential and described them as a physical necessity rather than a political or ideological issue. He said ensuring Hungary’s energy supply would be impossible without Russia, highlighting the practical importance of continued cooperation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised Hungary’s pragmatic approach to Russia, pursued despite European Union pressures.

News.Az