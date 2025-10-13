Russian FM discusses strengthening cooperation with Caspian littoral states

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with the heads of Russian diplomatic missions in the Caspian littoral states to discuss ways to strengthen multifaceted cooperation in the Caspian region, according to Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

The meeting also addressed efforts to deepen ties within the framework of the “Caspian Five” and preparations for upcoming high-level meetings in the Caspian format, News.Az, citing Russian media.

News.Az