Teledyne shares jump as Q4 profit beats estimates

Digital imaging and technology company Teledyne Technologies reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that exceeded Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, driven by strong demand in its aerospace and defense electronics segment.

The segment, which produces electronic components, subsystems, and communications products for aircraft, military munitions, and satellites, posted a 40.4% increase in net sales compared with the same period last year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Teledyne's shares ⁠rose 3.3% before the ‌bell.

Defense contractors like Teledyne are benefiting from elevated demand amid heightened geopolitical strain, ‍with President Donald Trump calling for a $1.5 trillion 2027 U.S. military budget earlier this month.

"Throughout Teledyne, our defense businesses ​remained healthy," said CEO Robert Mehrabian.

He further noted ‌strong performance in the company's mainstay Digital Imaging segment, driven by demand for unmanned and other advanced monitoring systems, while Marine Instrumentation logged record sales of autonomous underwater vehicles.

The company expects full-year 2026 adjusted ⁠profit between $23.45 and $23.85 per share, ​the mid-point of which comes ​6 cents ahead of analysts' estimate of $23.59, according to data compiled by LSEG.

On an adjusted ‍basis, Teledyne ⁠earned $6.30 per share in the quarter ended December 28, compared with estimates of $5.82 a share.

The Thousand ⁠Oaks, California-based company posted quarterly revenue of $1.61 billion, compared with ‌estimates of $1.57 billion.

News.Az