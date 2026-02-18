T20 World Cup: South Africa cruise past UAE ahead of India clash

After limiting the UAE to 122-6 on a rain-affected surface, South Africa chased down 123-4 in just 13.2 overs to complete a flawless group stage campaign with four wins from four matches, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The result sets up a highly anticipated Super Eights clash against co-hosts India national cricket team in Ahmedabad on Sunday — a rematch of the 2024 final, which India won in Barbados.

Led by captain Aiden Markram, South Africa topped a challenging Group D that included New Zealand and Afghanistan, underlining their status as serious title contenders.

There was a concerning moment in the 16th over when UAE batter Alishan Sharafu was struck on the helmet by a bouncer from Corbin Bosch. Parts of the helmet flew off, but Sharafu was cleared after a concussion check and continued batting, finishing as the UAE’s top scorer with 45.

South Africa’s fielding, however, was below their usual standards, with four dropped chances in the outfield. Markram admitted improvements are needed before facing India.

“We let ourselves down today in the field, not up to the mark at all,” he said, adding that the team would learn from the lapses ahead of the Ahmedabad showdown.

Dewald Brevis scored 36 and Ryan Rickelton added 30 in the chase, while player of the match Bosch delivered an outstanding spell of 3-12 from four overs.