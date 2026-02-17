New Zealand storm into Super Eights at T20 World Cup

Chasing a target of 174, New Zealand eased to 176-2 with nearly five overs remaining. Glenn Phillips led the charge with an unbeaten 76, while Rachin Ravindra finished not out on 59, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

“We did get on a bit of a run at the end there, which was fantastic,” Phillips said. “But honestly, Rach and I were just trying to stick to our processes and take it one ball at a time.”

The win eliminated 2024 semi-finalists Afghanistan and ensured New Zealand joined South Africa as the two teams advancing from Group D.

Earlier, Canada’s Yuvraj Samra made history by becoming the youngest player to score a T20 World Cup century. The 19-year-old smashed 110 off 65 balls to power Canada to 173-4 after captain Dilpreet Bajwa chose to bat first.

Samra and Bajwa provided a strong foundation with a 116-run opening partnership in 14 overs. Bajwa was dismissed for 36, caught by Phillips off Kyle Jamieson, but Samra continued to accelerate.

He reached his century in just 58 deliveries, striking six sixes and 11 fours — the highest individual score of the tournament so far.

“I manifested this moment ever since we qualified for the World Cup,” said Samra, who was named after Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh. “Every single day, I dreamed about scoring a hundred on this stage. To do it here, in my first appearance, and as the youngest player in this World Cup, it’s truly a dream come true.”

Phillips praised the teenager’s performance, calling it “fabulous” and adding: “He’s a really clean striker of the ball. Got a long future ahead of him.”