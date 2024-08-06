Tajikistan and Iran to annul visa regime

+ ↺ − 16 px

A visa-free regime between Iran and Tajikistan will be in effect starting August 10, News.az reports, citing the Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs."Starting August 10, 2024, the Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran on visa abolition for holders of ordinary passports will come into force," the ministry said in a statement.Under this agreement, holders of ordinary passports from both countries will be able to visit each other's territories without a visa for up to 90 days from the date of entry, with an initial stay of up to 30 days.It is noted that, initially, the visa-free system will apply only to passengers traveling on the Dushanbe-Tehran and Tehran-Dushanbe air routes.

