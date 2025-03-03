Tajikistan's ruling party wins dominant victory in parliamentary elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ruling People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan (PDPT) claimed a decisive victory in the country's parliamentary elections, securing 12 out of 22 seats.

The Agrarian Party of Tajikistan followed with five seats, while the Party of Economic Reforms secured three. Smaller parties, including the Socialist Party and the Democratic Party of Tajikistan, each won one seat, News.Az reports, citing Tajik media.

The Communist Party of Tajikistan failed to clear the five percent threshold necessary to gain representation in parliament. As a result, five of the six registered political parties secured seats.

The official figures indicate a turnout of 85.3 percent.

The elections, which started on March 2 at 06:00 local time, were held to elect deputies to the lower house of parliament. According to the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Tajikistan, 41 single-member electoral districts were established across the country. Additionally, 36 polling stations were set up at Tajikistan's diplomatic missions in 28 countries for citizens living abroad. In the elections, candidates from six political parties were registered.

Under the law, 41 deputies of the lower house are elected through single-member districts, while 22 are elected from a national list of political parties.

News.Az