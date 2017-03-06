Tariff Council approved fee for entrance exams

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Tariff (Price) Council of Azerbaijan has set tariffs for paid services of the State Examination Center in connection with the admission of students, APA reports.

The issue was discussed at a regular meeting of the Tariff (Price) Council on Monday.

According to the decision, tariffs for paid services of the SEC in connection with the admission of students are classified into nine groups and set in the range from 10 to 100 Azerbaijani manat.

At the Council meeting, the order signed by the President of Azerbaijan according to which the payment, required to participate in the exams held by the State Examination Center to the bachelor level (basic education on medical education) of higher and secondary special educational institutions will be at the expense of the state budget for the applicants who applied for the first time, has highly been appreciated for further strengthening the social protection of the population, provide continuing education to citizens regardless of financial situation, to stimulate students' admission to higher and specialized secondary educational establishments.

