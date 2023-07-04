Tatarstan’s business mission to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A business mission of Tatarstan will arrive in Azerbaijan by the end of June, News.Az reports.

The mission will be co-organized by the "Khimgrad" Joint Stock Company of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation and Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

The purpose of the business mission is to get acquainted with the business and investment climate in Azerbaijan, industrial parks and free economic zones, as well as the opportunities created for entrepreneurs in chemical industry and in the field of carpet weaving.

News.Az