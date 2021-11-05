Technology can help prevent climate change problems: ex-advisor to US State Dept.

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, there is a need to place more emphasis on technology, the former Science Advisor of the US State Department, Nina Fedoroff, said at the panel session on the topic "Promoting Food and Nutrition Security", held Friday on the sidelines of the VIII Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports.

She said that by developing technology, it is possible to prevent problems related to climate change and food security.

"It is also necessary to make more use of modern scientific achievements," Fedoroff added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

News.Az