Teenage girl strangled in Yerevan
- 07 Jan 2020 23:18
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 144648
- Region
A 16-year-old girl was killed in an apartment in the center of Yerevan; the child’s body was found in one of the apartments on Sayat-Nova Street.
The body of the victim was discovered by ambulance officers who arrived at the scene after a phone call.
According to the preliminary conclusion of the forensic expert, the girl died as a result of strangulation.
A criminal case has been opened on the fact of the murder, Sputnik-Armenia reports.
News.Az