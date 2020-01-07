Yandex metrika counter

Teenage girl strangled in Yerevan

Teenage girl strangled in Yerevan

A 16-year-old girl was killed in an apartment in the center of Yerevan; the child’s body was found in one of the apartments on Sayat-Nova Street.

The body of the victim was discovered by ambulance officers who arrived at the scene after a phone call.

According to the preliminary conclusion of the forensic expert, the girl died as a result of strangulation.

A criminal case has been opened on the fact of the murder, Sputnik-Armenia reports.

