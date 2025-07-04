Tehran Airport welcomes first international flight since war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran has received its first international flight following a 20-day suspension of air travel during and after the recent conflict with Israel, signaling a cautious return to stability in Iran’s aviation sector.

The flight, operated by Flydubai Airlines, arrived from the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, according to local media reports, News.Az reports, citing North West Star.

Mehdi Ramezani, spokesperson for Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, confirmed the news, stating that the flight was made possible through extensive security and diplomatic coordination.

“This landing marks a new phase of stability for Iran’s aviation sector,” Ramezani said, adding that international flights will gradually resume to selected destinations in coordination with relevant authorities to meet public demand and restore global air connectivity.

The resumption comes after Iran and Israel agreed to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in June, ending a bloody 12-day conflict. The war saw Israel strike hundreds of Iranian military and nuclear-related targets, while Iran retaliated with missile attacks. The truce was reached after the U.S. intervened militarily, reportedly using bunker-busting bombs to disable three of Iran’s key nuclear sites.

With commercial flights once again taking off and landing in Tehran, Ramezani described the development as a “return to calm and intelligent management” of Iranian airspace.

Authorities are now working to restore full international flight operations in the coming weeks.

