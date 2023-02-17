Ten more vehicles of Russian peacekeepers move freely through protest area
17 Feb 2023 06:42
The vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers passed freely through the peaceful protest area on Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road, News.az reports.
The protesters ensured free passage for 9 trucks and 1 passenger car of the Russian peacekeepers moving from Khankendi towards Lachin to pass through the protest area.
This once again proves that allegations on protesters’ blocking the Khankendi-Lachin road are disinformation and that the protesters ensure free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.