Ten more vehicles of Russian peacekeepers move freely through protest area

The vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers passed freely through the peaceful protest area on Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road, News.az reports.

The protesters ensured free passage for 9 trucks and 1 passenger car of the Russian peacekeepers moving from Khankendi towards Lachin to pass through the protest area.

This once again proves that allegations on protesters’ blocking the Khankendi-Lachin road are disinformation and that the protesters ensure free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

