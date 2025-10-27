Territorial issues in Ukraine addressed at Putin-Trump meeting — Lavrov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Territorial issues in Ukraine are addressed in various formats, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, adding that this issue was raised during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s contacts with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, News.Az reports, citing the TASS.

"Tthis is all reflected in many discussions," he said in an interview with the Hungarian YouTube channel Ultrahang. "President Putin addressed this issue regularly when he was asked by journalists, or when he meets with President Trump, or with Prime Minister Orban, Prime Minister Fico, all those who are interested in talking to Russia, better understanding Russia's position."

"They always have a chance and opportunity to come and discuss whatever is of interest for them," he emphasized.

