In a recent video interview with News.Az, Russian expert Dmitry Solonnikov discussed the ongoing terrorist activities in Dagestan, attributing them to international efforts aimed at destabilizing the North Caucasus region of Russia and the Caucasus as a whole. Solonnikov highlighted the external influence on radical Islamist groups, noting several instances of targeted informational campaigns and the indoctrination of youth and the local population.

"Terrorist attacks in Dagestan are organized by international circles that are trying to destabilize the situation in the North Caucasus of Russia and the Caucasus as a whole. There is no doubt that the work with radical Islamist groups is being conducted from abroad, and we have seen several manifestations of this targeted informational activity and the indoctrination of youth and the population of the North Caucasus," Solonnikov stated.He pointed out that Dagestan has traditionally been one of the regions where such activities are most intense. Recalling past incidents, Solonnikov mentioned the pogroms at the airport a few years ago and periodic counter-terrorist operations where militants are apprehended. He also referred to recent tragedies in Derbent and Makhachkala, underscoring that these individuals were ideologically and informationally prepared."Unfortunately, this work continues further, and we know that it extends beyond Dagestan. Therefore, it is necessary to pay close attention to how such manifestations can spread like metastases throughout the Caucasus as a whole," he added.Solonnikov emphasized the importance of identifying foreign influence channels and conducting extensive informational work, especially with youth and mass media, to provide alternative viewpoints countering radical Islamic propaganda.Furthermore, Solonnikov stressed the need to suppress activities conducted from abroad through Telegram channels and similar messengers. He also highlighted the importance of individual work with local leadership, government representatives, and opinion leaders to address this issue comprehensively.Solonnikov pointed out the critical role of cooperation with neighboring countries in the Caucasus region to counter the threat of radical Islam and maintain the stability of secular states. He warned of the serious threat posed by external forces, including distant countries in Europe and overseas, which may seek to destabilize the region for their interests."Countries far from us, sometimes overseas, sometimes far in Europe, of course, will calmly watch the destabilization here, trying to fan the flames here with foreign hands. We must know that this is happening and in whose interests it is being done," Solonnikov cautioned.He concluded by acknowledging the experience of igniting interethnic conflicts and using radical Islamic groups in international confrontations, emphasizing that the main centers of these operations remain active. Solonnikov called for a serious and coordinated response to this global challenge.

News.Az