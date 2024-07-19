Terrorist attack kills police officer in southeastern Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

A police officer has been killed in a terrorist attack in Saravan in the Iranian southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

“Last night, the armed passengers of a Peugeot Pars vehicle cowardly committed a blind and brazen attack against a patrol unit of Saravan County’s police that resulted in the injury of two police forces,” the Sistan and Baluchestan Police’s information center said in a statement on Friday, News.Az reports citing MNA.The injured were taken to medical centers, but one of them succumbed to his injuries, according to the statement.“Unfortunately Captain Ali Motahari was martyred despite the medical staff’s efforts.”Immediately after the attack, the police forces clashed with and chased the militants, the statement said.It added that the search operation for the perpetrators was underway, stressing that precautionary measures to prevent harm to civilians are being observed.

