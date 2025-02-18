Tesla launches mass production of refreshed Model Y in Shanghai

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory has officially started mass production of the refreshed Model Y, codenamed "Juniper."

The limited Launch Edition of this EV costs between 253,500 and 303,500 yuan (35,950 – 41,400 USD), News.Az reports, citing Chinese media.

Its deliveries will start later in February.

On February 18, Tesla China shared on Weibo social media that the mass production of the refreshed Model Y started at the Shanghai Gigafactory.

This milestone was celebrated by factory employees.

Moreover, these vehicles are AWD, according to distinguishing rear-end badges. This variant has an NMC battery for 78.4 kWh and two electric motors with a combined power output of 331 kW (444 hp). The Tesla Model Y AWD has a zero-to-hundred acceleration time of 4.3 seconds. The range is 719 km (CLTC).

The refreshed Tesla Model Y is also available with a single e-motor in the rear axle for 220 kW (295 hp). This motor is powered by the CATL-made LFP battery pack for 62.5 kWh. This variant has a range of up to 593 km under CLTC conditions.

On February 18, Tesla China moved up deliveries from March to late February. The earlier deliveries indicate that Tesla got regulatory approval to start sales for the refreshed Model Y. The American automaker applied for the sales license of this model on January 10. The Launch Edition of the Model Y was launched on the same day, reportedly receiving 50,000 orders in a day.

Tesla Shanghai is the company’s biggest production facility. Last year, Tesla China wholesales reached 916,660 units (including exports). For comparison, Tesla sold 1.79 million units last year. So, the Chinese branch takes 52% of the American EV maker’s sales. In 2024, the “old” Tesla Model Y became the bestselling car in China, according to China EV DataTracker.

News.Az