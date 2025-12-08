Tesla Shanghai plant rolls out 4 millionth car

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla announced on Monday that its Gigafactory in Shanghai has reached a major manufacturing milestone, rolling out its 4 millionth vehicle, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The Shanghai facility, Tesla’s first gigafactory located outside the United States, began construction in January 2019 and produced its first car in December of that same year.

The company noted that the plant needed more than 30 months to complete its first 1 million vehicles. Production speed has increased significantly since then, with output rising from 3 million to 4 million vehicles in just about 14 months.

