Tesla’s sales plunge in Sweden, Denmark for sixth month

Tesla experienced its sixth consecutive month of declining sales in Sweden and Denmark in June, highlighting growing challenges as rivals gain ground.

In Sweden, Tesla's registrations, which are a measure of sales, fell 64.4% in June from a year earlier, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Tesla's sales were also down 61.6% in Denmark, where the U.S. EV maker's revised Model Y sales fell 31.2% compared with last year to 1,155 cars, showing no signs of reviving the brand's fortunes. The publication of Tesla's monthly car registration figures coincided with a renewal of a dispute between Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a sweeping tax-cut and spending bill.

