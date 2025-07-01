Yandex metrika counter

Tesla’s sales plunge in Sweden, Denmark for sixth month

  • Economics
  • Share
Tesla’s sales plunge in Sweden, Denmark for sixth month
Photo: Reuters

Tesla experienced its sixth consecutive month of declining sales in Sweden and Denmark in June, highlighting growing challenges as rivals gain ground.

In Sweden, Tesla's registrations, which are a measure of sales, fell 64.4% in June from a year earlier, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Tesla's sales were also down 61.6% in Denmark, where the U.S. EV maker's revised Model Y sales fell 31.2% compared with last year to 1,155 cars, showing no signs of reviving the brand's fortunes.

The publication of Tesla's monthly car registration figures coincided with a renewal of a dispute between Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a sweeping tax-cut and spending bill.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      