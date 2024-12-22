The EU plans a new sanctions package against Russia on the anniversary of Ukraine's invasion

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union is preparing its 16th sanctions package against Russia, expected to be adopted on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to Welt citing EU sources, News.Az citing the RBC Ukraine .

The newspaper's sources in diplomatic circles note that the package will be intended as a “clear signal” to Russia. It should include “measures against specific sectors of the Russian economy that have not yet been covered or have been covered insufficiently.”According to Welt, the EU plans to impose sanctions against people and companies among the Russian propagandists who are responsible for undermining Ukraine's territorial integrity.The European Commission also wants to impose sanctions against individuals who spied for Russia and participated in disinformation campaigns, particularly in Germany.Brussels said that it would be difficult to trace and prove people's involvement in the so-called hybrid Russian attacks. Therefore, it is not yet clear whether sanctions for espionage and disinformation will be imposed on Russia on February 24, 2025.On December 15, the European Union introduced the 15th package of sanctions against Russia. The sanctions list includes 54 individuals and 30 organizations from Russia, China, and the DPRK. In particular, the EU imposed sanctions against the Russian shadow fleet, the Russian military involved in the attack on Okhmatdyt, the management of companies in the energy sector, and those responsible for deporting children, propaganda, and circumventing sanctions.The other day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU had already started working on the 16th package of sanctions against Russia.Media say that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is again blocking new sanctions against Moscow.

