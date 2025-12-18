The Great Return: How Azerbaijan is rebuilding liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Implemented on the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return Program stands as one of the most significant socio-political and humanitarian processes in the country’s modern history.

The phased return of former internally displaced persons to the territories liberated from occupation has moved beyond symbolism and promises. It has become an irreversible, dynamic state policy that is already delivering tangible results. Large-scale reconstruction and restoration works underway in Karabakh and East Zangezur clearly demonstrate that the Great Return is built on a solid and sustainable foundation.

The arrival of another resettlement convoy to the village of Khidirli in Aghdam district on December 17 is a vivid example of the continuity of this process. At this stage, keys to new homes were handed over to 16 families comprising 45 people. These families had spent many years living in temporary accommodation — dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings — across various regions of the country. Their return to their native land represents not merely a physical relocation, but the restoration of historical justice and a powerful act of social rehabilitation.

The presence of representatives from the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan for the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, as well as officials from the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, at the key handover ceremony once again underscored the importance the state attaches to this process. Returning residents expressed deep gratitude to the country’s leadership for the modern living conditions created for them, emphasizing that today’s prosperity is a direct outcome of the historic Victory achieved in the Patriotic War. They honored the memory of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Azerbaijani lands and wished good health to veterans.

The Great Return Program occupies a special place among Azerbaijan’s five National Priorities defining the country’s socio-economic development. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, efforts to create modern infrastructure, establish new settlements, and ensure safe and comfortable living conditions in the liberated territories are progressing at an accelerated pace. This process goes far beyond the construction of residential buildings. It includes the development of roads, schools, hospitals, and social service facilities. As a result, Karabakh and East Zangezur are not only being restored but are being rebuilt in line with modern standards to ensure long-term, sustainable development.

President Ilham Aliyev’s regular visits to Karabakh and East Zangezur are among the most compelling demonstrations of the real outcomes of the Great Return. His direct engagement with residents in the liberated territories confirms that the human dimension lies at the heart of this policy. A new era of revival has begun on these lands, where new life is taking shape after decades of longing and displacement. The “smart village” model implemented in Aghali village of Zangilan district has become a symbol of the Great Return, setting a benchmark for other settlements.

At the first stage of the program, the reconstruction of eight cities and 100 villages was identified as a key objective. The return of residents to cities such as Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojaly, Jabrayil, and Kalbajar, as well as to numerous villages and settlements, demonstrates that these goals are already being realized in practice. Over the past week alone, 67 families (254 people) returned to the Qirmizi Bazar settlement in Khojavend district; 33 families (177 people) to Mammadyarli village in Zangilan district; 38 families (139 people) to Horovlu village in Jabrayil district; 27 families (112 people) to the city of Kalbajar; and 110 families (378 people) to Khanyurdu village in Khojaly district. In Khidirli village of Aghdam, 568 families — 2,243 people — have already been resettled. These figures clearly show that the Great Return has become part of everyday reality.

Mine clearance plays a critical role in accelerating the return process. Ensuring safety is a prerequisite both for peaceful living and for the expansion of construction and development works. At the same time, the implementation of the “green energy zone” concept — including solar, wind, and hydropower projects — is enabling the region to emerge as an environmentally clean and energy-independent space. The Great Return is not merely an infrastructure initiative; it is a comprehensive social welfare program. The creation of employment opportunities, access to education and healthcare, and the establishment of agricultural and industrial zones ensure long-term prospects for returning residents.

Equally important is the restoration of cultural heritage and the reconstruction of historical monuments, which serve to revive Karabakh’s national identity. The development of Shusha as a cultural capital is one of the most striking examples of this approach. In this sense, the Great Return to the liberated territories reflects Azerbaijan’s political will, economic strength, and the unity between the state and its people.

Ultimately, the Great Return represents a strategic development model that constitutes the socio-economic and humanitarian continuation of Azerbaijan’s Victory in the Patriotic War. It marks a new stage of national revival. The renaissance of Karabakh and East Zangezur is not only a guarantee for the future of these regions but a solid foundation for Azerbaijan’s overall development.

