The main events of the Israeli-Lebanese conflict over the past 3 days

The Israel-Lebanon conflict, which escalated at the end of September 2024, continues to intensify, leading to significant casualties and destruction.

The key event that triggered further escalation was the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on September 29, 2024.Israel announced that Nasrallah was "eliminated" in an airstrike in Beirut. This event prompted a response from Hezbollah and led to large-scale military actions from both sides. Following this, Israel intensified strikes on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon , targeting dozens of "terrorist" sites, including missile launchers aimed at Israel. Lebanese authorities reported that on September 30 alone, more than 100 people were killed, and over 350 were injured as a result of Israeli attacks.Israeli airstrikes covered southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, and certain areas of Beirut. In response to Nasrallah’s death, Hezbollah confirmed his demise and stated their commitment to continuing the fight against Israel. The group significantly increased the number of rocket attacks, now firing several hundred rockets daily at Israeli territories.Hezbollah’s new interim leader, Naim Kassem, emphasized their readiness for further escalation, including a potential ground invasion by Israeli forces. Meanwhile, Israel has intensified its military actions: hundreds of tanks have been deployed along the Lebanese border, and the Israeli Defense Forces have mobilized two reserve brigades for operations on the northern border.As the conflict escalates, the refugee situation in Lebanon is worsening. According to Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, up to one million people may have been displaced amid the constant bombardment. Over 115,000 people have been placed in state-run shelters, though the real number of displaced persons is likely much higher. According to the UN, more than 100,000 people have crossed the border into Syria, fleeing from Israeli airstrikes.The international community is attempting to influence the warring sides. The Biden Administration has called for a 21-day ceasefire. However, despite U.S. efforts, the conflict continues to expand. Israel has already begun striking Houthi targets in Yemen, indicating that the geography of the conflict is extending beyond Lebanon. Iran, in turn, has stated that Nasrallah’s death will not go unpunished.The escalation of the conflict poses a threat not only to Lebanon and Israel but also to regional stability. Current events point to a high probability of further escalations, which could worsen the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon and create new security threats across the region.

