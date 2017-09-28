The meeting between Erdogan and Putin lasted more than one and a half hours

Negotiations of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan lasted more than an hour and a half, APA reports quoting RIA Novosti.

The meeting began in the residence of Erdogan in a narrow composition at 20:10 Baku time. Erdogan met Putin at the door of the car, after which the leaders went to the main entrance along the carpet, along which an honor guard was lined up.

At the present time there is a conversation in an expanded format.

On the Russian side, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, energy minister Alexander Novak, chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, deputy minister of agriculture Yevgeny Gromyko, presidential envoy for the Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentiev, the head of Gazprom Alexey Miller, head of Rosatom Alexei Likhachev, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Alexei Erkhov.

The Turkish delegation is represented by the Chief of the General Staff Hulusi Akar, the Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Šimšek, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak, the Minister of Economy Nihat Zeibecchi, the Ambassador to Russia Huseyni Dirioz, the Head of the National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan, the Deputy Minister of National Defense Ismail Demir, chief adviser to President Sadyk Arslan, deputy head of the presidential administration Ibrahim Kalyn.

