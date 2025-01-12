The President of Serbia has expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan
Photo: TheAsiaToday
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan, News.Az informs.
"Our brothers and friends from Azerbaijan have just informed me that regardless of objective problems caused by force majeure, there will be no suspension of gas to Serbia. Endless thanks to Azerbaijan and President of Azerbaijan, whom I am looking forward to welcoming in Belgrade soon," Vucic wrote on X.
Earlier, the AnewZ TV channel, citing government sources, reported that claims about a two-month suspension of gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Serbia were not true.
