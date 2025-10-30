Third suspect arrested in Louvre heist

+ ↺ − 16 px

French authorities have arrested a third suspect in connection with the Louvre robbery. The man is suspected of being present at the crime scene during the theft.

Earlier, two men were arrested for allegedly breaking into the museum via an upstairs window and partially admitted involvement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The stolen French Crown Jewels from the Apollo gallery remain missing, highlighting security lapses at the world’s most-visited museum.

News.Az