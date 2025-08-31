Thousands lose power in Ukraine’s Odesa after Russian drone strikes -VIDEO

This photograph taken on July 24, 2025 shows a damaged residential building following a drone attack in Odesa. © Oleksandr Gimanov, AFP

Russia launched 142 drones overnight, targeting energy facilities in Ukraine’s Odesa and Chernihiv regions and cutting power to thousands of households, Ukrainian officials said Sunday.

A Russian drone strike overnight damaged four power facilities near the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, cutting electricity to more than 29,000 customers on Sunday morning, according to the region’s governor and energy company DTEK, News.Az reports citing the France 24.

Hardest hit was the port city of Chornomorsk, just outside Odesa, where residential houses and administrative buildings were also damaged, said Oleh Kiper, the governor of the broader Odesa region, on the Telegram messaging app.

"Critical infrastructure is operating on generators," Kiper said, adding that one person had been injured as a result of the attack.

Russian drones also targeted Ukraine's northern Chernihiv region on Sunday morning, damaging energy infrastructure and leaving 30,000 households without electricity, including part of the city of Nizhyn, said the local governor, Viacheslav Chaus.

News.Az