Azerbaijani cities elected members of UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani cities of Baku, Ganja, and Gabala have been elected members of the Global Network of Learning Cities, a leading UNESCO organization in the field of lifelong learning, the country’s Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Azerbaijan’s cities were, for the first time, included in the list of members of the Global Network of Learning Cities, published on September 23, 2020.

This year, 55 cities of 27 countries have entered the Global Network. In this regard, it is planned to hold a virtual event in connection with the announcement of new network members, elected on September 23.

The process of membership of Azerbaijani cities in the Network was carried out on the initiative of the Permanent Secretariat of Azerbaijan’s National Commission and with the support of the Education Ministry, Azerbaijan’s Permanent Mission to UNESCO and the relevant executive authorities.

News.Az





News.Az