Three Iranian border guards killed in attack near Pakistan border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three Iranian border guards, including one officer and two conscripts, were killed in a terrorist attack in Mirjaveh, Sistan and Balouchestan province, near the country’s border with Pakistan.

Several terrorists opened fire on border guards who were refueling at a gas station in Mirjaveh on Thursday evening, according to Mehdi Shamsabadi, the prosecutor of Zahedan, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.Shamsabadi mentioned that a judicial case has been filed for the terrorist attack, and intelligence efforts to identify the perpetrators have begun.The victims have been identified as Second Lieutenant Mohammad Amin Narouei, Private Parsa Soozani, and Private Amir Ebrahimzadeh.In a statement later in the evening, the so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

News.Az