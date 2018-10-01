Three Iranian satellites ready for launching

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran will launch three domestically-made satellites this year, head of Iranian Space Agency (ISA) Morteza Berari said, adding that the satellites Payam-e Amirkabir, Dousti, and Nahid-1 have been completely built.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion of World Space Week, Berari expressed hope that the satellites will be placed into earth’s orbit by the end of current Iranian year.

"Payam-e Amirkabir will be placed into the orbit 500 kilometers above the earth’s surface and its data will be used for developing programs," IRNA cited him as saying.

Nahid 1 is the first Iranian satellite made specifically for communication purposes, which is designed and built by Iran Space Research Center.

Payam-e Amirkabir Satellite is designed and developed by Tehran’s Amirkabir University of Technology and is planned to carry out imagery mission in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

Barari added that Zafar satellite will be built by the end of current Iranian year and will be placed in the queue to be launched then.

