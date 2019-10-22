Tickets for Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix now on sale

+ ↺ − 16 px

The tickets for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, to be held in Baku in 2020, are on sale, Nigar Arpadarai, Head of Marketing and Communications Department of Baku City Circuit Operations Company (BCC), said at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports on Oct. 22.

“The tickets have been put up for sale on the company's website since Oct. 22,” Arpadarai added.

“Four-day tickets are offered to the F1 fans at a 20 percent discount in connection with the fifth anniversary of the race,” Bulent Ozerdim, head of the commercial department of the company, said.

“The discount campaign will continue until January 15, 2020,” Ozerdim said. “After this date, tickets will be sold at a regular price."

“Along with this discount campaign, a 25 percent discount is additionally offered to the locals,” he said. “This category includes Azerbaijani citizens and foreign citizens temporarily residing in the country. Besides the discount campaign applicable to four-day tickets, special discounts are also applied for children aged 2-15."

The price of tickets ranges from 210 manat to 710 manat depending on the seat. This price includes the discount which is valid until January 15. For children, the price of tickets ranges between 150 manat and 500 manat. The standing tickets cost 110-190 manat.

News.Az

