Tillerson: Staying in the Iran deal in best interest of the US

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday he believes staying in the Iran nuclear deal is in the best interest of the U.S, The Hill reports.

During an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," Tillerson was asked whether he agrees with Defense Secretary James Mattis that he would not want Congress to immediately impose sanctions that would end the multilateral deal.

"I do agree with that," Tillerson said. "And I think the president does as well."

Tillerson said the U.S. will see if it can address the flaws in the Iran nuclear deal by staying within the agreement and working with the country's friends and allies.

"That may come in a secondary agreement as well," Tillerson said.

He said the U.S. wants to fully enforce the agreement as it exists and "then begin the process of addressing the flaws."

