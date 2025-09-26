Tokyo hosts 12th Japan-Azerbaijan Economic Cooperation meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 26 September, Tokyo hosted the 12th Joint Meeting of the State Commission for Economic Cooperation between Japan and the Republic of Azerbaijan, along with the Japan-Azerbaijan Economic Committee.

The event gathered representatives from various government institutions and private sector organizations of both countries, News.Az reports citing local media.

The meeting opened with a bilateral discussion between Co-Chairs of the Joint Meeting, namely, Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR and the Chairman of the State Commission for Economic Cooperation between Japan and the Republic of Azerbaijan , and Tetsuya Yamada, Chairman of the Japan–Azerbaijan Economic Committee, and Executive Officer of ITOCHU Corporation.

They reviewed current cooperation and explored new opportunities for partnership.

The 12th Joint Meeting of the State Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan and the meeting of the Azerbaijan–Japan Economic Committee followed.

At the meeting, parties marked the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Japan, noting the steady development of bilateral ties across various fields on the basis of mutual understanding and respect. They highlighted the strong partnership that has formed between the two countries in economic, social, and humanitarian areas.

Speakers underlined the progress made in increasing trade turnover over the past years and emphasized Japan’s role as a key partner for Azerbaijan in the energy sector and one of the country’s largest foreign investors. They also drew attention to the favorable investment climate that Azerbaijan has created for foreign companies, pointing out wide opportunities for cooperation in manufacturing, agriculture, transport, energy, infrastructure, communications, and high technologies.

The discussions placed particular emphasis on Azerbaijan’s growing role as a transit hub in developing the Middle Corridor. Participants stressed that Azerbaijan serves as a reliable bridge between East and West and North and South, contributing to regional connectivity through the Baku International Sea Trade Port, modern railway lines, international airports, and upgraded road infrastructure.

The meeting discussed Azerbaijan’s large-scale restoration and reconstruction projects in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions. The Azerbaijan side emphasized that the liberated territories, with their rich natural resources, green energy potential, developing infrastructure, and attractive state incentives, offer promising prospects for foreign investors. They invited Japanese companies to explore the extensive investment opportunities available in Karabakh and East Zangezur.

Cooperation in the energy sector received special attention, with ITOCHU and INPEX recognized as key partners in the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli and Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan projects. Participants also discussed progress in Azerbaijan’s renewable energy sector and emphasized growing collaboration with Japanese companies in energy transition and decarbonization.

The sides recalled Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of COP29 last year, one of the world’s most prestigious international events, and expressed appreciation for Japan’s support for the conference.

They further explored opportunities for Japanese companies to contribute to Azerbaijan’s digital transformation by applying innovative solutions and advanced technologies across the economy.

Notably, Azerbaijan’s participation with a national pavilion at Osaka EXPO, along with cultural and economic exchanges, would give fresh momentum to bilateral relations.

Subsequently, relevant institutions from Azerbaijan and Japan delivered presentations. They highlighted Azerbaijan’s favorable investment environment, the activities of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding and the Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding, the operational directions of SOCAR Green, the cooperation between SOCAR and Japanese companies in Upstream operations, and the projects TEPSCO has implemented in Azerbaijan.

The meeting concluded with SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Tetsuya Yamada signing the Protocol of the 12th Joint Meeting of the State Commission on Economic Cooperation between Japan and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Japan–Azerbaijan Economic Committee.

On the sidelines, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Japan Business Association ROTOBO signed a Memorandum of Cooperation. The National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan also signed Memoranda of Cooperation with ROTOBO and Tairiku Trading.

