Top Azerbaijani, Iranian diplomats discuss regional situation

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Saturday held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

The discussion focused on the situation resulting from Israel’s military operation on Iranian territory, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Araghchi informed his Azerbaijani counterpart about the Israeli attack and the steps taken by Iran in response.

Jeyhun Bayramov expressed concern over the escalating situation in the region and the developments surrounding nuclear facilities. He also offered condolences for the death of the Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, other officials, and Iranian civilians.

Bayramov emphasised the importance of resolving existing issues strictly based on international law, through dialogue and diplomacy.

He also stressed that Azerbaijani territory must not be used by any country against a third state, including neighbouring and friendly Iran.

It was noted that despite Iran’s closed airspace, arrangements have been made to allow representatives of various countries, including Iran, to cross into Azerbaijan via the land border.

The conversation reaffirmed the importance of renewing diplomatic efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading to a wider regional scale.

