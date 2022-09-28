Top Azerbaijani official holds meeting with representatives of well-known US analytical centers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev held a meeting with representatives of well-known US analytical centers at the Heritage Foundation, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the US said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

The meeting discussed the Azerbaijani-American partnership, and ongoing peace talks with Armenia, as well as regional and global issues, the embassy said.

News.Az