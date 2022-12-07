Top chess players to compete at Vugar Gashimov Memorial 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Vugar Gashimov Memorial 2022 will be held in Baku on December 17-24, News.Az reports.

The tournament will see the participation of 10 chess players, including Azerbaijan`s Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Rauf Mammadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Romanian Richard Rapport, Indian Dommaraju Gukesh, Uzbek Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Chinese Wang Hao, Spanish Francisco Vallejo Pons and American Sam Shankland.

The tournament will be organized by the Vugar Gashimov Foundation with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

News.Az