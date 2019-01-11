Topchubashov Center to host int’l conference on security issues in Eastern Europe, post-Soviet space

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku-based Topchubashov Center will organize an international conference, entitled “Security Issues in Eastern Europe and post-Soviet Space”, in Holiday Inn hot

The event will feature two Q&A panel sessions.

At the first panel session, experts Andreas Umland (Germany), Adam Reichardt (Poland) and Merle Maigre (Estonia) will share their views on evolution of security strategies in Eastern Europe.

Huseyn Bagci (Turkey), Arseni Sivitski (Belarus) and George Mchedlishvili (Georgia) will join the second panel session as foreign experts. Tural Ganjaliyev, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh Region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will also attend the second panel session and make a speech about the dialogue of the communities in the process of building a solid peace in the context of Nagorno-Karabakh.

News.Az

