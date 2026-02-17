Tractor coach Skocic steps down after defeat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dragan Skocic has stepped down as head coach of Iran’s Tractor following the team’s 2–1 defeat to Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite.

The Croatian coach confirmed his resignation after the match in Doha, ending a successful period with the Tabriz-based club, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Skocic made history last season by leading Tractor to their first-ever Persian Gulf Pro League title. During his tenure, the team became a strong title contender, earning recognition for tactical discipline and consistent performances.

Despite the recent continental loss, Tractor remain at the top of the league standings and are still considered strong candidates to defend their domestic title.

