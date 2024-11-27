Traffic accident kills 5 servicemen in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five military personnel killed in a traffic accident in Azerbaijan's Tovuz district, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

According to the information, on the evening of November 27, as a result of a private car accident in the Tovuz district, 5 servicemen of the Azerbaijani army died during their off-duty time - warrant officer Gurbanov Ruslan Akhliman oglu, overtime serviceman sergeant Aliyev Gabil Gaybali oglu, sergeant Aliyev Bahlul Aydin oglu, sergeant Akhmedov Kalandar Mail oglu and junior sergeant Mehdiyev Turan Javad oglu.An investigation is underway into the matter.The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses deep condolences to the families and loved ones of our fallen servicemen and asks for patience.To note, a Mercedes and a VAZ passenger car collided in Tovuz, resulting in the death of 6 people.

