Transportation of ammunition and mines along Lahcin road ‘inadmissible’: Azerbaijani FM

The transportation of ammunition and mines through Lachin road is inadmissible, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists on Friday, News.Az reports.

The top diplomat reiterated that the Lachin road is open for humanitarian purposes.

Bayramov added that Azerbaijan is committed to its obligations under the trilateral statement of November 2020.  


