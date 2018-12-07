Trial of Russian envoy murder to begin in January

A criminal court in Ankara accepted an indictment stressing the FETO terror group's involvement in the December 2016 assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Tur

The indictment recommended various jail terms - including aggravated life sentences - for 28 suspects on charges such as violating the constitutional order, armed terror group membership, and murder with terrorist intent.

The trial is set to begin on January 8, Anadolu Agency reported.

While not disclosing the direct involvement of 12 of the suspects, the indictment recommended their trial on charges of armed terrorist group membership.

Andrey Karlov was assassinated at an Ankara art gallery opening on December 19, 2016, by Mevlut Mert Altintas, an off-duty police officer linked to FETO. During a standoff, Altintas was shot dead by police.

