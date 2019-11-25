Tributes paid to Azerbaijanis killed in Great Patriotic War in North Ossetia–Alania

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation attended a commemorative ceremony for Azerbaijanis who fought in the 223rd rifle division to liberate Mozdok during the Great Patriotic War in the Republic of North Ossetia–Alania, AZERTAC reported.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahashukur Pashazade, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Azerbaijani President`s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov highlighted the Azerbaijani people`s role in the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

They noted that the 223rd rifle division showed great heroism during the war. The speakers also underlined that Azerbaijan produced more than 70 percent of the total volume of oil, 80 percent of fuel and 90 percent of motor oils consumed by the USSR throughout the war.

