Trilateral meeting of chairs of parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan to be held in Baku

A trilateral meeting of the chairmen of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey will be held for the first time in the Azerbaijani parliament on July 27, according to the PR and Press Department of the Azerbaijani parliament.

Afterward, the Baku Declaration is expected to be signed.

The delegations headed by the chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Mustafa Sentop, and chairman of the National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Asad Qaiser, arrived in Azerbaijan on July 26 with the abovementioned purpose.

News.Az

