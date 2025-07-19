Trump claims five jets were shot down during India-Pakistan hostilities

Indian security force personnel stand guard near the site of a fighter jet crash in Wuyan in India-administered Kashmir's Pulwama district May 7, 2025. REUTERS

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Friday that up to five jets were shot down during recent hostilities between India and Pakistan, which erupted after an April militant attack in India-administered Kashmir. Speaking at a dinner with Republican lawmakers at the White House, Trump did not clarify which side’s jets were involved.

“In fact, planes were being shot out of the air. Five, five, four or five, but I think five jets were shot down actually,” Trump said, offering no additional details, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The tensions escalated following an April attack in Kashmir that killed 26 people, prompting India to launch airstrikes on May 7 targeting what it described as "terrorist infrastructure" across the border. This led to several days of retaliatory strikes involving fighter jets, missiles, drones, and artillery, resulting in dozens of casualties before a ceasefire was announced on May 10.

Pakistan claimed to have downed five Indian planes during the clashes, while India asserted that it shot down “a few” Pakistani jets. Islamabad has denied losing any aircraft but admitted its air bases sustained damage.

Trump has repeatedly credited his administration for brokering the ceasefire, a claim that India disputes, maintaining that issues between New Delhi and Islamabad should be resolved bilaterally without foreign intervention.

The recent hostilities underscore the decades-long rivalry between the nuclear-armed neighbors. While India is a key U.S. partner in efforts to counter China’s influence in Asia, Pakistan remains a U.S. ally.

