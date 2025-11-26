Trump confirms when envoy Witkoff will meet Putin for Ukraine peace talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is scheduled to meet Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin next week in Moscow to discuss a potential peace agreement for Ukraine.

Trump did not rule out the possibility that his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who participated in earlier Geneva negotiations, might accompany Witkoff, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Not sure about Jared going, but he's involved in the process," the White House chief said.

The talks are part of ongoing efforts to advance the US-drafted peace plan. While Witkoff will meet with Putin, US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll is expected to coordinate with Ukrainian officials to align the plan between the US, Ukraine, and Russia.

Recent negotiations in Geneva reportedly reduced the original 28-point plan to 19 points, eliminating provisions that would have required territorial concessions to Russia and reductions in the Ukrainian army.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin stated that it would not accept the plan unless it includes conditions outlined by Putin during a meeting with Trump in Alaska on August 15.

News.Az