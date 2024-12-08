Trump declares Ukraine is ready to engage in talks with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President-elect Donald Trump stated that Ukraine is seeking to reach an agreement to resolve the conflict with Russia and called for an immediate ceasefire and the start of peace talks, News.Az reports citing the TASS .

"Zelensky and Ukraine would like to make a deal [with Russia] and stop the madness. <…> There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin," Trump wrote on his Truth Social page, adding that "China can help" in the negotiations process."If it [conflict] keeps going, it can turn into something much bigger, and far worse," Trump noted.

