Trump says he considers resolving Ukraine conflict as priority
© Sarah Meyssonnier/ Pool via AP
Resolving the conflict in Ukraine is a priority, US President-elect Donald Trump said in an interview with the Paris Match magazine following his visit to France, News.az reports citing TASS.
According to him, there are a lot of crises in the world but resolving the Russia-Ukraine issue is a priority.
Trump believes that even though the situation in the Middle East is also important, it’s easier to resolve than the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Trump also said that as US president, he would maintain defense ties with France and discuss the Ukraine issue with the French leadership.
