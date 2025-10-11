Trump says meeting with Xi not canceled, but uncertain if it will happen - VIDEO

Trump says meeting with Xi not canceled, but uncertain if it will happen - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump said he has not canceled a planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the upcoming APEC summit in South Korea, though he remains unsure if it will take place.

“I haven’t canceled, but I don’t know that we’re going to have it. But I’m going to be there regardless, so I would assume we might have it,” Trump told reporters in Washington on Friday, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The remarks came after Trump questioned the purpose of the meeting earlier in the day, citing China’s recent decision to expand export controls on equipment and raw materials used in the production of rare earth metals. “It was just out of the blue. They came up with this whole import-export concept, and nobody knew anything about it,” he said.

Trump had previously confirmed plans to meet Xi at the APEC summit, set to take place in South Korea from late October to early November. The potential talks are expected to address trade tensions and broader U.S.–China relations amid growing economic and geopolitical friction.

News.Az