Trump says Putin invited to join Gaza peace board

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was invited to join his “Board of Peace” initiative, a diplomatic effort aimed at addressing global conflicts, including Phase II of Trump’s Gaza plan.

“He’s been invited,” Trump told reporters. Earlier, the Kremlin said it had received the proposal and that Moscow was reviewing it, expressing hope for continued communication with Washington, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

While speaking to reporters, Trump also said he plans to raise the idea of the U.S. acquiring Greenland during this week’s World Economic Forum in Davos, adding that Denmark “can’t protect it” and calling the country’s leaders “very good people.”

