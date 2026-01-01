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Trump Davos
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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev participated on 22 January 2026 in the Board of Peace forum in Davos, an international platform dedicated to promoting sustainable peace, conflict resolution, and multilateral cooperation.22 Jan 2026-22:29
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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed the development of bilateral relations across various fields during their meeting in Davos on Thursday.22 Jan 2026-17:13
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U.S. President Donald Trump has said the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders have become his friends.22 Jan 2026-15:15
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