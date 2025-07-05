Trump says Ukraine needs patriot missiles, slams Putin over ceasefire stalemate

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday expressed strong support for boosting Ukraine's air defenses, signaling a possible resumption of Patriot missile supplies following a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

He also criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for showing no willingness to end the war, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“They’re going to need them for defense… They’re being hit pretty hard,” Trump said, referring to Ukraine’s need for Patriot missile systems amid intensified Russian airstrikes.

The comments come as Ukraine faces mounting pressure from Russian attacks, including what officials in Kyiv said was the largest drone assault of the war just hours after Trump’s tense phone call with Putin on Thursday.

Calling his conversation with the Russian leader “very disappointing,” Trump told reporters,

“He wants to go all the way, just keep killing people — it’s no good.”

In contrast, Trump described his 40-minute call with Zelenskiy as “very good,” with discussions focused on joint weapons production, missile procurement, and defense investments.

Zelenskiy confirmed the dialogue, saying they agreed to form bilateral teams to work on strengthening Ukraine’s air defense.

“We had a very detailed discussion on joint production. We need it, America needs it,” he said in his nightly video address.

Ukraine has been urging Washington to resume Patriot missile deliveries, seen as critical for defending major cities and infrastructure. A recent pause in U.S. military shipments had sparked concerns in Kyiv, though optimism is growing that deliveries could soon resume.

Germany has also stepped in, holding talks on purchasing Patriots to help close the gap left by reduced U.S. supplies.

Trump, who has reshaped U.S. policy toward Ukraine since returning to office, has criticized previous aid shipments made by President Joe Biden as "one-sided" and vowed a more transactional approach to military support.

Still, Friday’s comments suggest Trump may now be leaning toward a renewed arms commitment, especially in light of Russia’s escalated aerial assaults and failed ceasefire diplomacy.

No date has been announced yet for the defense meetings between U.S. and Ukrainian teams.

News.Az